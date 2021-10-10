Live events coming up in Butte

(BUTTE, NE) Live events are lining up on the Butte calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Butte:

Sip & Paint Jar Party Oneill, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 409 East Adams Street, O'Neill, NE 68763

Bring your own jar of alcohol or beverage of choice. We will provide jars of paint and alcohol inks for you to kick back and have fun.

Fall and Christmas Open House Fairfax, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Amy and I will be hosting our last open house and are working hard to make it a super fun day for all of you. I will still be painting furniture, but plan to slow down. The first 25 shoppers will...

Jason Mayer @ Knotheads Bar & Grill Pickstown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: SD-46, Pickstown, SD

Jason Mayer will be taking the stage at Knotheads Bar in Pickstown South Dakota from 8 to 11pm! Come enjoy all your favorite rock and country covers, plus original songs from the up and comer!