Butte, NE

Live events coming up in Butte

Butte Bulletin
Butte Bulletin
 6 days ago

(BUTTE, NE) Live events are lining up on the Butte calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Butte:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EX2Ih_0cMyoNeo00

Sip & Paint Jar Party

Oneill, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 409 East Adams Street, O'Neill, NE 68763

Bring your own jar of alcohol or beverage of choice. We will provide jars of paint and alcohol inks for you to kick back and have fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNHCj_0cMyoNeo00

Fall and Christmas Open House

Fairfax, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Amy and I will be hosting our last open house and are working hard to make it a super fun day for all of you. I will still be painting furniture, but plan to slow down. The first 25 shoppers will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OaswC_0cMyoNeo00

Jason Mayer @ Knotheads Bar & Grill

Pickstown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: SD-46, Pickstown, SD

Jason Mayer will be taking the stage at Knotheads Bar in Pickstown South Dakota from 8 to 11pm! Come enjoy all your favorite rock and country covers, plus original songs from the up and comer!

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
With Butte Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

