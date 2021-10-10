Everglades City calendar: What's coming up
(EVERGLADES CITY, FL) Everglades City has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Everglades City area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 52388 Tamiami Trail E, Ochopee, FL
Our annual two-day swamp walk fundraiser is back once again! This exclusive event gives supporters of The Alliance for Florida\'s National Parks an opportunity to explore the private property...
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:30 AM
Address: 137 Coast Line Drive, Copeland, FL 34137
Discover the Fakahatchee Preserve, the largest State park in Florida, home to the rare Ghost orchid and haven for endangered wildlife.
Starts at: Tue Jan 01, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Jan 01, 10:30 AM
Address: 137 Coastline drive Copeland FL 34137, Coastline drive, Copeland, FL 34137
This tour combines elements of our tram tours with a swamp walk to give participants a wonderful introduction to the Fakahatchee Preserve.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 3433 Club Center Boulevard, Naples, FL 34114
This seminar will offer you early warning advice and guidance to eliminate the effects of type 2 diabetes.
