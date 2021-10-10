CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everglades City, FL

Everglades City calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(EVERGLADES CITY, FL) Everglades City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Everglades City area:

Swamp Celebration

Ochopee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 52388 Tamiami Trail E, Ochopee, FL

Our annual two-day swamp walk fundraiser is back once again! This exclusive event gives supporters of The Alliance for Florida\'s National Parks an opportunity to explore the private property...

Morning Ghost Rider Tram tour - December 2021 to April 2022

Copeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:30 AM

Address: 137 Coast Line Drive, Copeland, FL 34137

Discover the Fakahatchee Preserve, the largest State park in Florida, home to the rare Ghost orchid and haven for endangered wildlife.

INTRODUCTION TO SWAMP WALK with TRAM TOUR ( January to March 2022)

Copeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jan 01, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jan 01, 10:30 AM

Address: 137 Coastline drive Copeland FL 34137, Coastline drive, Copeland, FL 34137

This tour combines elements of our tram tours with a swamp walk to give participants a wonderful introduction to the Fakahatchee Preserve.

The Truth Why 1/3 of the US is Suffering from Type 2 Diabetes

Naples, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 3433 Club Center Boulevard, Naples, FL 34114

This seminar will offer you early warning advice and guidance to eliminate the effects of type 2 diabetes.

ABOUT

With Everglades City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

