CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bieber, CA

Bieber calendar: Coming events

Bieber Today
Bieber Today
 6 days ago

(BIEBER, CA) Live events are coming to Bieber.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bieber area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vghKh_0cMyoK0d00

EMT Refresher Course

Alturas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1111 N Nagle St, Alturas, CA

This course offers the required hours and skills verification needed to recertify your California EMT-Certification. Fee: $50 (No fee for MMC Employees.) Register by: Oct. 16th @ 5:00pm...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KRBJb_0cMyoK0d00

Shasta Area (Burney) CA, 4 Hour CCW Renewal Course, 10/24/21, 8AM-12PM. Hat Creek Rifle and Pistol Club. Covers all local counties.

Burney, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: CA-299, Burney, CA

NFI Live Fire CCW Renewal Course! This class is designed to introduce the returning pistol shooter to basic defensive shooting and provide an exciting way for CCW Holders to renew their California...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L3jXg_0cMyoK0d00

Burney Farmers Market

Burney, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June October, 2021Wednesdays, 3pm - 6pm Location: 37427 Highway 299 East, Burney, CA 96013

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alturas, CA
City
Burney, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Bieber, CA
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bieber
Bieber Today

Bieber Today

Bieber, CA
4
Followers
217
Post
120
Views
ABOUT

With Bieber Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy