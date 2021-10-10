CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danforth, ME

Coming soon: Danforth events

Danforth Post
Danforth Post
 6 days ago

(DANFORTH, ME) Live events are coming to Danforth.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Danforth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pp4ro_0cMyoJ7u00

weston, me

Weston, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in weston_me? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2Ag0_0cMyoJ7u00

Houlton Farmers Market

Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Market Square, Houlton, ME

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 22 - October 30, 2021Saturday, 9AM - 1PM Location:Market Square

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33WIt6_0cMyoJ7u00

Healthy Me Weight Loss Group

Lincoln, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 37 Main St, Lincoln, ME

This group meets the second Thursday of each month at 5:30pm at the PVH Rehab and Wellness Center

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43zvde_0cMyoJ7u00

Glowforge Workshops Basics

Lincoln, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 33 Reed Dr, Lincoln, ME

You may have seen the ads on Facebook and social media baout the latest laser cutter. MA's Creation Studio has one! come in and learn the basics of using the Glowforge design program, the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GRST2_0cMyoJ7u00

Varsity Boys Soccer vs. WA (Home)

Lee, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:45 PM

Address: 26 Winn Rd, Lee, ME

The Lee Academy (Lee, ME) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Washington Academy (East Machias, ME) on Friday, October 15 @ 4p.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danforth, ME
City
East Machias, ME
City
Houlton, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Lincoln, ME
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reed Dr#Ma#Creation Studio#Washington Academy
Danforth Post

Danforth Post

Danforth, ME
6
Followers
254
Post
475
Views
ABOUT

With Danforth Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy