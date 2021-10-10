Coming soon: Danforth events

(DANFORTH, ME) Live events are coming to Danforth.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Danforth:

weston, me Weston, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in weston_me? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Houlton Farmers Market Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Market Square, Houlton, ME

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 22 - October 30, 2021Saturday, 9AM - 1PM Location:Market Square

Healthy Me Weight Loss Group Lincoln, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 37 Main St, Lincoln, ME

This group meets the second Thursday of each month at 5:30pm at the PVH Rehab and Wellness Center

Glowforge Workshops Basics Lincoln, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 33 Reed Dr, Lincoln, ME

You may have seen the ads on Facebook and social media baout the latest laser cutter. MA's Creation Studio has one! come in and learn the basics of using the Glowforge design program, the...

Varsity Boys Soccer vs. WA (Home) Lee, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:45 PM

Address: 26 Winn Rd, Lee, ME

The Lee Academy (Lee, ME) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Washington Academy (East Machias, ME) on Friday, October 15 @ 4p.