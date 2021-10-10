Flasher calendar: Coming events

(FLASHER, ND) Live events are coming to Flasher.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Flasher:

Biz & Brews - Dialectic Brewing Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 416 W Main St, Mandan, ND

Come join Bismarck - Mandan Young Professionals for Biz & Brews - an event series to learn about local coffee shops and breweries in the area. We will hear the owners/managers talk about the...

SATURDAY PAINT POURS !! Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 214 W Main St, Mandan, ND

Come in on Saturday and Pour some paint and create some wonderful art! $27.00 a person (kids under the age of 8 are free with the $27.00 perches of an...

2021 Haunted Fort Friday Nights Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 4480 Fort Lincoln Rd, Mandan, ND

The FEAR returns to the Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park as we unleash another horrifying season of the Haunted Fort. About this Event Fort Abraham Lincoln has long insinuated itself among the...

Pheasant Tail tournament Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1000 Boundary Rd NW, Mandan, ND

Pheasant Tail tournament and Gun Raffle proceeds going to take veterans hunting @ Camp Grafton

Haunted Fort Darkness Unleashed Mandan, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 4480 Fort Lincoln Road, Mandan, ND 58554

The DARKNESS of FEAR returns to the Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park as we unleash the final horrifying night of the Haunted Fort