Springview, NE

Springview calendar: What's coming up

Springview News Watch
 6 days ago

(SPRINGVIEW, NE) Springview is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Springview:



Board Meeting

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 324 N Main St, Valentine, NE

The regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Valentine Public Library will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021 as planned at 4:30 p.m. in the Library Meeting room for the purpose of...



Nebraska Cowboy Poetry Gathering and Old West Days

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 239 N Wood St, Valentine, NE

... more A Festival organized by Old West Days. This Nebraska Festival will have fine craft, crafts and antique/collectibles exhibitors, and local food booths. There will be 1 stage with Regional...



Conceal Carry Weapon

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 715 US-20, Valentine, NE

Nebraska State Patrol required one day course, classroom, and range qualifications, resulting in the training certificate to apply for the State of Nebraska Conceal Carry Permit. Cost for this...

Springview News Watch

Springview, NE
With Springview News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

