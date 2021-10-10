CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terlingua, TX

Live events Terlingua — what’s coming up

Terlingua Today
Terlingua Today
 6 days ago

(TERLINGUA, TX) Terlingua has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Terlingua area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JGtJh_0cMyoFb000

Terlingua T@B Rally 2021

Terlingua, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Address: 53623 Texas 118, Terlingua, TX 79852

A tiny trailer rally for the nüCamp family of RVs. Hosted in the rustic ghost town of Terlingua, TX!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CT1YQ_0cMyoFb000

Abigail Lapell in Terlingua at Starlight Theatre

Terlingua, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 631 Ivey Rd, Terlingua, TX

Concert of Abigail Lapell in Terlingua. The concert will take place at Starlight Theatre in Terlingua. The date of the concert is the 11-10-2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LV0CT_0cMyoFb000

tres papalotes, tx

Terlingua, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Unnamed Road, Terlingua, TX

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in tres-papalotes_tx? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LhyUG_0cMyoFb000

Mountain biking Whitroy Mine

Terlingua, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Guided mountain biking tourIf you plan on doing the mountain bike tour you will need to be 200 lbs or less.Mountain bikes/helmets are provided and outfitters will ride with you to Whitroy Mine.you...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TlmKu_0cMyoFb000

Pat Byrne

Terlingua, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: FM170, Terlingua, TX

Pat Has Just Taken Ed Miller's Spot Cost for this trip is $850 per person. Meals are fresh and delicious, accommodation can be made for any food preference or restriction. We will meet at the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Terlingua, TX
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Mountain Biking#Sun Oct 10
Terlingua Today

Terlingua Today

Terlingua, TX
5
Followers
36
Post
184
Views
ABOUT

With Terlingua Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy