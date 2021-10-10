Events on the Lilliwaup calendar

(LILLIWAUP, WA) Lilliwaup is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lilliwaup:

All Levels October Yoga 8-class Session at Alderbrook Union, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 10 E Alderbrook Dr, Union, WA

All Levels Yoga at Alderbrook Resort and Spa with Joonbug Yoga Alderbrook Resort and Spa 10 E. Alderbrook Dr. Union, WA 98592 (360) 898-2200 View Website Details: This class is held at 9 a.m. on...

Crosby Trunk or Treat Seabeck, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 2135 Christopher Rd NW, Seabeck, WA

Join us for a Trunk or Treat from 3pm-5pm Want to be a trunk?? Click this link to sign up...

Wild Mushrooms of the Olympic Peninsula - Walking Tour Brinnon, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 306146 Hwy 101 N, BRINNON, WA 98320

Join us for a 2.5 hour walking tour within the Olympic National Forest and learn about our native wild mushrooms!

Bremerton Knights at North Mason Bulldogs Belfair, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 101 WA-302, Belfair, WA

Bremerton Knights at North Mason Bulldogs at Phil Pugh Stadium, Belfair, WA 98528, Belfair, United States on Fri Oct 22 2021 at 06:30 am to 09:00 am

Old Time Fiddlers Jam Session Belfair, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 600 NE Roessel Rd, Belfair, WA

Join us for a night jamming with the Old Time Fiddlers! Music will be in the Salmon Center classroom. Park by the main office and the classroom is the building to the left of the main office...