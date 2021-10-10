Baggs events coming soon

(BAGGS, WY) Baggs is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Baggs area:

(10/15) TEEN CRAIG Play Day - Craig, CO 2021 Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

School Enrichment, STEAM and fun. Participants must have an Current Membership to participate and be age 6 to attend. School is closed on the following days, so please sign up for Play Day...

Juniors & Seniors Days-Craig Campus Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2801 W 9th St, Craig, CO

Craig Campus: March October 29th Registration deadline: October 22nd Registration information coming soon. • Virtual Campus Tours • Explore our hands-on and academic programs • Learn about...

Breastfeeding support group Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

The Parent Education Center is partnering with the VNA and Mind Springs Health to offer support for post-partum depression and breastfeeding. Babies, older children and supportive partners are...

SEVEN- Lighthouse Of Craig Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ministering to all affected by hurts, habits, & hang-ups every Monday night, rain or shine, holidays included.

Caprock Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Moffat County Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

The Moffat County (Craig, CO) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Caprock Academy (Grand Junction, CO) on Friday, October 8 @ 6:30p.