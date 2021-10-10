CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baggs, WY

Baggs events coming soon

Baggs Daily
Baggs Daily
 6 days ago

(BAGGS, WY) Baggs is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Baggs area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nndv1_0cMyoCwp00

(10/15) TEEN CRAIG Play Day - Craig, CO 2021

Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

School Enrichment, STEAM and fun. Participants must have an Current Membership to participate and be age 6 to attend. School is closed on the following days, so please sign up for Play Day...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kw9zp_0cMyoCwp00

Juniors & Seniors Days-Craig Campus

Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2801 W 9th St, Craig, CO

Craig Campus: March October 29th Registration deadline: October 22nd Registration information coming soon. • Virtual Campus Tours • Explore our hands-on and academic programs • Learn about...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xLfc_0cMyoCwp00

Breastfeeding support group

Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

The Parent Education Center is partnering with the VNA and Mind Springs Health to offer support for post-partum depression and breastfeeding. Babies, older children and supportive partners are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1riroR_0cMyoCwp00

SEVEN- Lighthouse Of Craig

Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ministering to all affected by hurts, habits, & hang-ups every Monday night, rain or shine, holidays included.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yOiEN_0cMyoCwp00

Caprock Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Moffat County

Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

The Moffat County (Craig, CO) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Caprock Academy (Grand Junction, CO) on Friday, October 8 @ 6:30p.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baggs, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vna#Mind Springs Health#Caprock Academy
Baggs Daily

Baggs Daily

Baggs, WY
3
Followers
230
Post
207
Views
ABOUT

With Baggs Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy