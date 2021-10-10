New Market events coming up

(NEW MARKET, IN) Live events are coming to New Market.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New Market area:

Scarlet Preview Day + WDPD (Wabash Democracy and Public Discourse) Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:45 AM

This program is the perfect introductory visit for any student interested in further exploring the College. You will tour our beautiful, historic campus, discover opportunities at Wabash, and...

47967 Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 47967? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Lydia Jane and Hometown Haven at the Tavern! Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Join us for Lydia Jane and Hometown Haven at the Tavern for the Halloween 2021 Bash! Come dressed up in costume to begin the Halloween weekend festivities! We will promise to get your party...

Wabash College Class of 1995 reunion tailgate Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 301 W Wabash Ave, Crawfordsville, IN

Class of 1995 in case you have not heard the college is hosting a belated 25 year reunion tailgate on October 16th. WABASH vs College of Wooster Come back to campus and catch up with your...

Whitesville Christian Church -- Montgomery County Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 3603 S Ladoga Rd, Crawfordsville, IN

Sponsored By Anthem Montgomery County MP October 19th Whitesville Christian Church English Flyer PDF Montgomery County MP October 19th Whitesville Christian Church Spanish Flyer PDF