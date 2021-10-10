CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Market, IN

New Market events coming up

New Market Bulletin
New Market Bulletin
 6 days ago

(NEW MARKET, IN) Live events are coming to New Market.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New Market area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBJKO_0cMyoB4600

Scarlet Preview Day + WDPD (Wabash Democracy and Public Discourse)

Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:45 AM

This program is the perfect introductory visit for any student interested in further exploring the College. You will tour our beautiful, historic campus, discover opportunities at Wabash, and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzWGq_0cMyoB4600

47967

Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 47967? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y1S3W_0cMyoB4600

Lydia Jane and Hometown Haven at the Tavern!

Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Join us for Lydia Jane and Hometown Haven at the Tavern for the Halloween 2021 Bash! Come dressed up in costume to begin the Halloween weekend festivities! We will promise to get your party...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkcfM_0cMyoB4600

Wabash College Class of 1995 reunion tailgate

Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 301 W Wabash Ave, Crawfordsville, IN

Class of 1995 in case you have not heard the college is hosting a belated 25 year reunion tailgate on October 16th. WABASH vs College of Wooster Come back to campus and catch up with your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlQ2W_0cMyoB4600

Whitesville Christian Church -- Montgomery County

Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 3603 S Ladoga Rd, Crawfordsville, IN

Sponsored By Anthem Montgomery County MP October 19th Whitesville Christian Church English Flyer PDF Montgomery County MP October 19th Whitesville Christian Church Spanish Flyer PDF

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Wabash, IN
City
New Market, IN
City
Crawfordsville, IN
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tavern#Theaters
New Market Bulletin

New Market Bulletin

New Market, IN
43
Followers
337
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Market Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy