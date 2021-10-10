CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, VA

Atlantic events calendar

Atlantic Dispatch
Atlantic Dispatch
 6 days ago

(ATLANTIC, VA) Live events are lining up on the Atlantic calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Atlantic:



Parent's Night Out

Pocomoke City, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1900 Worcester Hwy, Pocomoke City, MD

This program is designed for our members to enjoy a night out on the town, while knowing your kids are safe. Parent’s Night out takes place on the last Friday of the month and is free to all...



Great Pocomoke Fair Halloween Happenings

Pocomoke City, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2003 Broad St, Pocomoke City, MD

Great Pocomoke Fair Halloween Happenings is on Facebook. To connect with Great Pocomoke Fair Halloween Happenings, join Facebook today.



Parksley's Annual Trunk or Treat

Parksley, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 18444 Dunne Ave, Parksley, VA

Come out to the Parksley Town parking lot on Halloween night for Trunk or Treat! Mask are encouraged and everyone is welcome to participate. Candy for everyone WITH costumes! Adults are encouraged...



Ocean Pines Players Theater Company brings HISTORY TO LIFE — Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum

Pocomoke City, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2 Market St, Pocomoke City, MD

Experience an interactive play, featuring a historical Marylander and hosted by the Delmarva Discovery Museum. Cost: Regular admission (Free for members and those with a military ID; $10 adults...



Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Weekend Clinic

Chincoteague Island, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 8231 Beach Rd, Chincoteague, VA

Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Weekend Clinic Hosted By Chincoteague Island Community Cats. Event starts at Thu Oct 14 2021 at 02:00 pm and happening at Chincoteague., Join us to help community cats and...

