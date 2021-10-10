Wilsons events coming soon
(WILSONS, VA) Live events are lining up on the Wilsons calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Wilsons area:
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 AM
Address: 400 Tyler St, Crewe, VA
la hora de cuentos (Story Time, in Spanish) Hosted By Nottoway County Public Library. Event starts at Wed Oct 20 2021 at 10:30 am and happening at Crewe., Cuando leemos juntos todos están contentos
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM
Address: 13701 Butlers Rd, Amelia Court House, VA
We're taking an in-depth look into the Bible at some of the characteristics of what God is like, how he relates to us, and how we respond to him.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 16217 Goodes Bridge Rd, Amelia Court House, VA
We are excited to announce our 1st annual Jenny's Comix Halloween Party! We have lots of activities for the kids including a bounce house, costume prizes and more! We plan to have Hot Dogs, creepy...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 16601 Five Forks Rd, Amelia Court House, VA
Season: Summer Market Hours: April - October, 2021Tuesdays, 4 - 7 p.m. Location: 16501 Five Forks Road
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 460 Cox Rd, Blackstone, VA
Join us weekends in October for a fun, filled day on the farm. Try our corn maze, take a hayride, love on the animals at the petting zoo and take a tour of a working dairy farm. Let the kids enjoy...
