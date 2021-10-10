CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsons, VA

Wilsons events coming soon

Wilsons Updates
Wilsons Updates
 6 days ago

(WILSONS, VA) Live events are lining up on the Wilsons calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wilsons area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LN565_0cMyo9Nt00

la hora de cuentos (Story Time, in Spanish)

Crewe, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 400 Tyler St, Crewe, VA

la hora de cuentos (Story Time, in Spanish) Hosted By Nottoway County Public Library. Event starts at Wed Oct 20 2021 at 10:30 am and happening at Crewe., Cuando leemos juntos todos están contentos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b166h_0cMyo9Nt00

Fall Bible Conference - "What is GOD Like!?!?"

Amelia Court House, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 13701 Butlers Rd, Amelia Court House, VA

We're taking an in-depth look into the Bible at some of the characteristics of what God is like, how he relates to us, and how we respond to him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Tded_0cMyo9Nt00

Jenny's Comix 1st Annual Halloween Party and Trunk or Treat!!

Amelia Court House, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 16217 Goodes Bridge Rd, Amelia Court House, VA

We are excited to announce our 1st annual Jenny's Comix Halloween Party! We have lots of activities for the kids including a bounce house, costume prizes and more! We plan to have Hot Dogs, creepy...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zqab7_0cMyo9Nt00

Amelia Barter Town Farmers' Market

Amelia Court House, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 16601 Five Forks Rd, Amelia Court House, VA

Season: Summer Market Hours: April - October, 2021Tuesdays, 4 - 7 p.m. Location: 16501 Five Forks Road

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fR1qE_0cMyo9Nt00

Richlands Dairy Fall Festival

Blackstone, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 460 Cox Rd, Blackstone, VA

Join us weekends in October for a fun, filled day on the farm. Try our corn maze, take a hayride, love on the animals at the petting zoo and take a tour of a working dairy farm. Let the kids enjoy...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
Wilsons Updates

Wilsons Updates

Wilsons, VA
With Wilsons Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

