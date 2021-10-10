CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, IL

Bath calendar: Coming events

Bath Post
Bath Post
 6 days ago

(BATH, IL) Live events are coming to Bath.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bath:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bu3Oh_0cMyo8VA00

WH (CO-OP) Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Beardstown

Beardstown, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

The Beardstown (IL) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. West Hancock co-op [Hamilton/Nauvoo-Colusa/Warsaw] (Hamilton, IL) on Wednesday, September 29 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3un57z_0cMyo8VA00

IMTT Fall Classic @ Prairie Lake

Chandlerville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 10149 Co Rd 11, Chandlerville, IL

The 2021 IMTT Fall Classic will take place on Prairie Lake on October 9th & 10th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PVztm_0cMyo8VA00

2021 Fear on the Farm Hosted by Indian Creek Farmstead

Petersburg, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 19468 Curtis Black Top Road, Petersburg, IL 62675

Fear on the Farm is a Haunted Trail ride that you get to stay in your 4X4 vehicle and drive through yourself!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhaCm_0cMyo8VA00

Healthy Kids Running Series

Havana, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 501 S McKinley St, Havana, IL

Running is one of the easiest ways to stay fit without breaking the bank. With plenty of parks, trails, and tracks in Illinois, you'll be burning off the calories in no time. Here are some...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H5bPo_0cMyo8VA00

Unchained Returns to Sally's 4th St. Bistro

Beardstown, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 117 E 4th St, Beardstown, IL

Unchained returns for their second show at Sally's. High energy originals and covers from Rage Against The Machine, 311, Green Day, No Doubt, Incubus, Led Zeppelin, Ozzy, Pink Floyd and more!

