Bath calendar: Coming events

(BATH, IL) Live events are coming to Bath.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bath:

WH (CO-OP) Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Beardstown Beardstown, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

The Beardstown (IL) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. West Hancock co-op [Hamilton/Nauvoo-Colusa/Warsaw] (Hamilton, IL) on Wednesday, September 29 @ 7p.

IMTT Fall Classic @ Prairie Lake Chandlerville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 10149 Co Rd 11, Chandlerville, IL

The 2021 IMTT Fall Classic will take place on Prairie Lake on October 9th & 10th.

2021 Fear on the Farm Hosted by Indian Creek Farmstead Petersburg, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 19468 Curtis Black Top Road, Petersburg, IL 62675

Fear on the Farm is a Haunted Trail ride that you get to stay in your 4X4 vehicle and drive through yourself!

Healthy Kids Running Series Havana, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 501 S McKinley St, Havana, IL

Running is one of the easiest ways to stay fit without breaking the bank. With plenty of parks, trails, and tracks in Illinois, you'll be burning off the calories in no time. Here are some...

Unchained Returns to Sally's 4th St. Bistro Beardstown, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 117 E 4th St, Beardstown, IL

Unchained returns for their second show at Sally's. High energy originals and covers from Rage Against The Machine, 311, Green Day, No Doubt, Incubus, Led Zeppelin, Ozzy, Pink Floyd and more!