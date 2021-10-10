CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, WV

Gary calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(GARY, WV) Live events are lining up on the Gary calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gary:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pTRBA_0cMyo6ji00

TCPL Friends of the Library Annual Meeting

Tazewell, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 129 Main St, Tazewell, VA

This annual meeting encourages all to come & be heard, concerning budget, activities, fundraising, membership, an calendar for the upcoming year. The meeting is held outside and personal chairs...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10V1c5_0cMyo6ji00

Hospitality Training Available

Tazewell, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Southwest Virginia Community College’s Workforce department is hosting a hospitality training session on Monday, October 25, 2021 from 9 am – 11:30 am, through a partnership with the Virginia...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kba8K_0cMyo6ji00

Zombie 5K Run/Walk & Live Music

Mullens, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: WV-97, Mullens, WV

Who’s gonna win the Zombie 5K Run/Walk at Twin Falls Resort State Park? This will be a 5K in the dark sorta but you won’t be alone! There will be zombies after your health flags throughout the...

Ballfield Trunk or Treat

Mullens, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: WV-97, Mullens, WV

Trunk or Treat invites youth 12 years of age and younger to Twin Falls Ballfield for some Halloween fun. Beginning at 5:00 p.m. on October 29, 2021, wear a costume and enjoy trick or treating...

Twin Falls Living History Weekend

Mullens, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: WV-97, Mullens, WV

Learn how our ancestors lived in Colonial times in this area. Follow on Facebook for more details.

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
Gary, WV
ABOUT

With Gary Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

