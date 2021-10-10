Gary calendar: Events coming up

(GARY, WV) Live events are lining up on the Gary calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gary:

TCPL Friends of the Library Annual Meeting Tazewell, VA

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 129 Main St, Tazewell, VA

This annual meeting encourages all to come & be heard, concerning budget, activities, fundraising, membership, an calendar for the upcoming year. The meeting is held outside and personal chairs...

Hospitality Training Available Tazewell, VA

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Southwest Virginia Community College’s Workforce department is hosting a hospitality training session on Monday, October 25, 2021 from 9 am – 11:30 am, through a partnership with the Virginia...

Zombie 5K Run/Walk & Live Music Mullens, WV

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: WV-97, Mullens, WV

Who’s gonna win the Zombie 5K Run/Walk at Twin Falls Resort State Park? This will be a 5K in the dark sorta but you won’t be alone! There will be zombies after your health flags throughout the...

Ballfield Trunk or Treat Mullens, WV

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: WV-97, Mullens, WV

Trunk or Treat invites youth 12 years of age and younger to Twin Falls Ballfield for some Halloween fun. Beginning at 5:00 p.m. on October 29, 2021, wear a costume and enjoy trick or treating...

Twin Falls Living History Weekend Mullens, WV

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: WV-97, Mullens, WV

Learn how our ancestors lived in Colonial times in this area. Follow on Facebook for more details.