Monticello, ME

Monticello calendar: Events coming up

Monticello Updates
Monticello Updates
 6 days ago

(MONTICELLO, ME) Monticello has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Monticello area:

Thanksgiving Weekend

Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 659 North St, Houlton, ME

Come and enjoy our Thanksgiving celebration and our closing weekend at Houlton/Canadian Border KOA. Celebrate family, friendship and our camping family with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and...

Weekdays Digital Marketing Training Course for Beginners Presque isle

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 79 Blake St, Presque Isle, ME

This is a 16 hours Instructor-led Blockchain training Course for Beginners to be taught over 4 weeks About this Event Enrollment is open for Upcoming Blockchain Training Classes <--- Phone...

Houlton Farmers Market

Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Market Square, Houlton, ME

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 22 - October 30, 2021Saturday, 9AM - 1PM Location:Market Square

Developing Literacy in the Disciplines with Katherine McKnight

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Presque Isle, ME

Participants will learn how the development of literacy skills within the disciplines builds knowledge and content expertise. Learn about the best practices for developing reading and writing in...

Teen Halloween Cat Painting

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 499 Main St, Presque Isle, ME

Come join us for a fun Teen Painting Workshop! This is a workshop for Teenagers age 12-16! This workshop is $15 each You will be doing a cat and pumpkin (With instruction from Cheri Ouellette...

ABOUT

With Monticello Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

