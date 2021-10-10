Mexican Hat events coming up

(MEXICAN HAT, UT) Live events are lining up on the Mexican Hat calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mexican Hat area:

Bluff Arts Festival Bluff, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Bluff Arts Festival at Bluff, Utah, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 03:00 pm

Artist Market Bluff, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3rd East and Mulberry, Bluff Rd, Bluff, UT

2021 Bluff Arts Festival Artist Market October 16, 2021 10 am - 5 pm Please mark your calendars for the Bluff Arts Festival Artist Market! This is a one-day, in-person market at the Bluff...

bluff, ut Bluff, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in bluff_ut? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.