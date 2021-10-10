CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mexican Hat, UT

Mexican Hat events coming up

Mexican Hat News Watch
Mexican Hat News Watch
 6 days ago

(MEXICAN HAT, UT) Live events are lining up on the Mexican Hat calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mexican Hat area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40DGKF_0cMyo35X00

Bluff Arts Festival

Bluff, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Bluff Arts Festival at Bluff, Utah, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 03:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43swSe_0cMyo35X00

Artist Market

Bluff, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3rd East and Mulberry, Bluff Rd, Bluff, UT

2021 Bluff Arts Festival Artist Market October 16, 2021 10 am - 5 pm Please mark your calendars for the Bluff Arts Festival Artist Market! This is a one-day, in-person market at the Bluff...

Learn More

bluff, ut

Bluff, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in bluff_ut? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bluff, UT
Local
Utah Society
City
Mexican Hat, UT
State
Utah State
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mexican#Arts Festival#Sun Oct 10#Fandango
Mexican Hat News Watch

Mexican Hat News Watch

Mexican Hat, UT
11
Followers
197
Post
77
Views
ABOUT

With Mexican Hat News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy