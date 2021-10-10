CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomerene, AZ

Pomerene calendar: Events coming up

Pomerene News Flash
Pomerene News Flash
 6 days ago

(POMERENE, AZ) Pomerene has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pomerene:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6Ty3_0cMynx1p00

92nd Annual Helldordo Days

Tombstone, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

92nd Annual Helldorado Days at Tombstone, Arizona, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 10:00 am to Sun Oct 17 2021 at 03:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pmmn0_0cMynx1p00

Whiskey Riverdogs Live!!

Tombstone, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 500 E Allen St, Tombstone, AZ

Whiskey Riverdogs Live at Wyatt Earp's Oriental Saloon for HellDorado Days Oct. 15-16th 7-11pm. Helldorado Days - Tombstone, AZ is coming back to The Town Too Tough to Die! It's ALWAYS the third...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14XZgj_0cMynx1p00

Halloween Party

Benson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2980 AZ-90, Benson, AZ

Halloween Party er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við Halloween Party, kom á Facebook nú.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uYshi_0cMynx1p00

30 Seconds in Hell World Premiere

Tombstone, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 339 South 4th Street, Tombstone, AZ 85638

World premiere of the supernatural retelling of the Gunfight at the OK Corral!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kYp7H_0cMynx1p00

Cave Retreat

Cochise, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2126 W. Windancer Trail, Cochise, AZ 85606

This is an opportunity to do a traditional meditation retreat in the historic and beautiful Cochise, Arizona. 15th - 23rd of October 2021

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
