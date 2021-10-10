Pomerene calendar: Events coming up

(POMERENE, AZ) Pomerene has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pomerene:

92nd Annual Helldordo Days Tombstone, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

92nd Annual Helldorado Days at Tombstone, Arizona, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 10:00 am to Sun Oct 17 2021 at 03:00 pm

Whiskey Riverdogs Live!! Tombstone, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 500 E Allen St, Tombstone, AZ

Whiskey Riverdogs Live at Wyatt Earp's Oriental Saloon for HellDorado Days Oct. 15-16th 7-11pm. Helldorado Days - Tombstone, AZ is coming back to The Town Too Tough to Die! It's ALWAYS the third...

Halloween Party Benson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2980 AZ-90, Benson, AZ

30 Seconds in Hell World Premiere Tombstone, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 339 South 4th Street, Tombstone, AZ 85638

World premiere of the supernatural retelling of the Gunfight at the OK Corral!

Cave Retreat Cochise, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2126 W. Windancer Trail, Cochise, AZ 85606

This is an opportunity to do a traditional meditation retreat in the historic and beautiful Cochise, Arizona. 15th - 23rd of October 2021