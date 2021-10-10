CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riggins, ID

Coming soon: Riggins events

Riggins Post
Riggins Post
 6 days ago

(RIGGINS, ID) Live events are coming to Riggins.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Riggins area:

10/22 Fall Release Dinner

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Join us for dinner to taste our current releases and our new 2017 Whitewater.

Witches on the Water

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Join McCall Parks and Recreation and the McCall Outdoor Swim Society on Saturday , October 30th at 2:00pm at Legacy Park Witches of all ages who can paddle their own non-motorized watercraft from...

Bill Mattocks & Friends

Grangeville, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 101 E Main St, Grangeville, ID

Many folks have asked me "Hey, Can you get that guy who plays harmonica back again?" Well, you're in for a huge musical opportunity this year. This is line up of TOP artists you won't see play...

2021 Ski Swap

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 111 S Samson Trail, McCall, ID

Get your gear together and join the Payette Lakes Ski Club at Payette Lakes Middle School for the annual ski swap! First DROP, then SWAP! Consider selling and buying skis, boots, poles, helmets...

3rd Annual Youth & Family Series

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

3rd Annual Youth & Family Series is on Facebook. To connect with 3rd Annual Youth & Family Series, join Facebook today.

ABOUT

With Riggins Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

