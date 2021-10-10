CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fernwood, ID

Fernwood calendar: Events coming up

Fernwood Today
Fernwood Today
 6 days ago

(FERNWOOD, ID) Fernwood is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fernwood area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mN1g0_0cMynuNe00

Mystery Date

Kellogg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 16 W Market Ave, Kellogg, ID

Check out your "Mystery Date" between now and October 8th, then join us on Monday October 25 to dish on your date! We'll have refreshments and a lot fun!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTt7H_0cMynuNe00

Alma

Kingston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1480 Coeur D'Alene River Rd, Kingston, ID

Alma (say it like "Alamo") lives in Western North Carolina. She plays patchwork music: country, folk, and Appalachian roots sewn together to make something unique. Songwriting is cheaper than...

Learn More

Jonathan Foster

Kingston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1480 Coeur D'Alene River Rd, Kingston, ID

Jonathan is doing two sets - 11 am to 1 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm. Americana roots singer-songwriter, continually producing fresh and modern folk songs for ears of old souls.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tk9Rq_0cMynuNe00

Bookmobile visits Valley Mart

Medimont, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 31504 State Hwy 3, Medimont, ID

WEDNESDAY 2ND & 4TH – SEP 8, 22 / OCT 13, 27 / […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03MMPS_0cMynuNe00

The Getting Place's Event

Pinehurst, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 111 S Division St, Pinehurst, ID

The Getting Place's Event is on Facebook. To connect with The Getting Place's Event, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, ID
City
Fernwood, ID
Local
Idaho Government
City
Kellogg, ID
City
Pinehurst, ID
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Americana#Medimont
Fernwood Today

Fernwood Today

Fernwood, ID
33
Followers
244
Post
350
Views
ABOUT

With Fernwood Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy