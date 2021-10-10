Fernwood calendar: Events coming up
(FERNWOOD, ID) Fernwood is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Fernwood area:
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 16 W Market Ave, Kellogg, ID
Check out your "Mystery Date" between now and October 8th, then join us on Monday October 25 to dish on your date! We'll have refreshments and a lot fun!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 1480 Coeur D'Alene River Rd, Kingston, ID
Alma (say it like "Alamo") lives in Western North Carolina. She plays patchwork music: country, folk, and Appalachian roots sewn together to make something unique. Songwriting is cheaper than...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 1480 Coeur D'Alene River Rd, Kingston, ID
Jonathan is doing two sets - 11 am to 1 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm. Americana roots singer-songwriter, continually producing fresh and modern folk songs for ears of old souls.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Address: 31504 State Hwy 3, Medimont, ID
WEDNESDAY 2ND & 4TH – SEP 8, 22 / OCT 13, 27 / […]
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 111 S Division St, Pinehurst, ID
The Getting Place's Event is on Facebook. To connect with The Getting Place's Event, join Facebook today.
