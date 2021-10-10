Coming soon: Gatewood events

(GATEWOOD, MO) Live events are lining up on the Gatewood calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gatewood:

Open House 8:00pm-9:00pm Mammoth Spring, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Check out an open house at 9651 N Hwy 9

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 5421 US-62, Pocahontas, AR

We would like to invite you to join us for our Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat on October 31st from 6-8 P.M. Bring your friends and family and come drive thru for fellowship, candy, and encouragement!

Spooktacular Mammoth Spring, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

List of City of Mammoth Spring upcoming events. Workshops Events by City of Mammoth Spring. http://www.mammothspring.org. Events - Spooktacular, 37th Annual An

Fall Deocations Cherokee Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 West Cherokee Village Mall, Cherokee Village, AR

Acrylic pour. Bowl and tile. Great fall decoations for your home or to give as a gift.

Randolph County Farmers Market Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1966 US-62 West, Pocahontas, AR

Season:Summer Market Hours:Open May 1, 2021Tuesdays, 4pm - 6pmSaturdays, 9am - 12pmLocation:Orscheln parking lot in Pocahontas