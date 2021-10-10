Kelliher events calendar

(KELLIHER, MN) Kelliher has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Kelliher area:

Squaw Lake Sportsman's BINGO! Squaw Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

PCWFHSGCHSRA (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Blackduck Blackduck, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Blackduck (MN) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Park Christian/Ware Family HomeSchool/Gorman Christian HomeSchool/Ridgewood Academy HomeSchool (Moorhead, MN) on Friday...

Alcoholics Anonymous - Gift Of The Big Book Group Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3802 Greenleaf Ave NW, Bemidji, MN

Closed meetings are for A.A. members only, or for those who have a drinking problem and 'have a desire to stop drinking'. Thursday, 8:00 pm

The U.S. Air Force Band - Bemidji, MN Bemidji, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2900 Division St W, Bemidji, MN 56601

The U.S. Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants are two of the six performing ensembles within The United States Air Force Band.

Empty Bowls - A Gourmet Soup and Bread Meal Experience Bemidji, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 824 Paul Bunyan Drive Southeast, Bemidji, MN 56601

Support our work by eating with us! Two Signature Soups, Bread, Coffee, and your choice of a handmade pottery bowl to take home!