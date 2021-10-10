CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kelliher, MN

Kelliher events calendar

Kelliher Digest
Kelliher Digest
 6 days ago

(KELLIHER, MN) Kelliher has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Kelliher area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AxHdO_0cMynjut00

Squaw Lake Sportsman's BINGO!

Squaw Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

All events in Squaw Lake, Find information and tickets of upcoming events in Squaw Lake like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JeH6q_0cMynjut00

PCWFHSGCHSRA (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Blackduck

Blackduck, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Blackduck (MN) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Park Christian/Ware Family HomeSchool/Gorman Christian HomeSchool/Ridgewood Academy HomeSchool (Moorhead, MN) on Friday...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29rkAf_0cMynjut00

Alcoholics Anonymous - Gift Of The Big Book Group

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3802 Greenleaf Ave NW, Bemidji, MN

Closed meetings are for A.A. members only, or for those who have a drinking problem and 'have a desire to stop drinking'. Thursday, 8:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259ew8_0cMynjut00

The U.S. Air Force Band - Bemidji, MN

Bemidji, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2900 Division St W, Bemidji, MN 56601

The U.S. Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants are two of the six performing ensembles within The United States Air Force Band.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6pm7_0cMynjut00

Empty Bowls - A Gourmet Soup and Bread Meal Experience

Bemidji, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 824 Paul Bunyan Drive Southeast, Bemidji, MN 56601

Support our work by eating with us! Two Signature Soups, Bread, Coffee, and your choice of a handmade pottery bowl to take home!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bemidji, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Bemidji, MN
Sports
City
Kelliher, MN
City
Bemidji, MN
City
Squaw Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Moorhead, MN
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A A#Signature Soups
Kelliher Digest

Kelliher Digest

Kelliher, MN
8
Followers
258
Post
552
Views
ABOUT

With Kelliher Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy