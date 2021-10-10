CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powers, OR

Live events coming up in Powers

Powers Today
Powers Today
 6 days ago

(POWERS, OR) Live events are lining up on the Powers calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Powers area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PxjQe_0cMynZ2V00

Two Beethoven Sonatas performed by Gearhart/Summa

Bandon, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 1202 11th Street Southwest, Bandon, OR 97411

Fritz Gearhart, violin and Martha Summa, piano perform two sonatas by Beethoven: Op. 23 in A minor, and the famous "Spring" Sonata Op. 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36zhSF_0cMynZ2V00

South Coast TKU- Trail Tread School at South Slough

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 61907 Seven Devils Road, Charleston, OR 97420

Join TKO as we teach proper trail tread (the actual dirt we walk on) construction and installation! No experience needed!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cUuci_0cMynZ2V00

Veterans Outreach Day

Langlois, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 48234 Oregon Coast Hwy, Langlois, OR

Outreach will continue every third Wednesday Assistance will be available for filling out service connection claims, obtain military documents, medical enrollment, housing assistance and...

