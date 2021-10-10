Crescent events coming up

(CRESCENT, OR) Crescent has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crescent:

Varsity @ La Pine La Pine, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 51633 Coach Rd, La Pine, OR

Park-It Halloween Twilight Cinemas Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver, OR 97707

A movie under the stars from the comfort of your car! Bring the whole crew out to watch Cruella, Saturday, October 30th

MMQ Program & Business Meeting Sunriver, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 1 Theater Dr, Sunriver, OR

Dawn Boyd will present Changes To and Challenges of SOQS

Art In Nature - At Ft. Rock Fort Rock, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:15 AM

Address: Co Road 5-11A, Fort Rock, OR

Ft. Rock is a natural, volcanic amphitheater where one can listen to artistic genius and feel the exquisite qualities of the Great Basin Desert. A hike within the tuff ring, prior to settling in...