Crescent, OR

Crescent events coming up

Crescent Digest
 6 days ago

(CRESCENT, OR) Crescent has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crescent:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bWFO0_0cMynQ5y00

Varsity @ La Pine

La Pine, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 51633 Coach Rd, La Pine, OR

Varsity @ La Pine You may also like the following events from Junction City High School Football

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9WLN_0cMynQ5y00

Park-It Halloween Twilight Cinemas

Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver, OR 97707

A movie under the stars from the comfort of your car! Bring the whole crew out to watch Cruella, Saturday, October 30th

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37om0p_0cMynQ5y00

MMQ Program & Business Meeting

Sunriver, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 1 Theater Dr, Sunriver, OR

Dawn Boyd will present Changes To and Challenges of SOQS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3scIjP_0cMynQ5y00

Art In Nature - At Ft. Rock

Fort Rock, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:15 AM

Address: Co Road 5-11A, Fort Rock, OR

Ft. Rock is a natural, volcanic amphitheater where one can listen to artistic genius and feel the exquisite qualities of the Great Basin Desert. A hike within the tuff ring, prior to settling in...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
