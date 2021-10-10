CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles, IA

Miles calendar: What's coming up

Miles Dispatch
Miles Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MILES, IA) Miles has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Miles:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43vU4D_0cMynOZk00

Kid's Halloween Party

Charlotte, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 201 1st St, Charlotte, IA

Bring the kids in for some Halloween fun! Pumpkin Painting (Sponsored by Blanchard's Dairy & Barb Farwell), Halloween Crafts and Goody Bags. Hot dogs and snacks will be provided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pl6AX_0cMynOZk00

Gettin down at The Ho Down

Sabula, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Gettin down at The Ho Down is on Facebook. To connect with Gettin down at The Ho Down, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzBK3_0cMynOZk00

Live at Hawg Dogs

Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Live at Hawg Dogs at Savanna, Illinois, United States on Sun Oct 10 2021 at 02:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ec5Dh_0cMynOZk00

Gypsy Pistol's Halloween Party at Lock 12

Bellevue, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 134 South Riverview Drive, Bellevue, IA

All you boys and ghouls! Let's party at the best Bellevue has to offer. Costume party, drink specials, great time. Let's do this!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLU6B_0cMynOZk00

RRB Oktoberfest/5 Year Anniversary Bash

Bellevue, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 301 Riverview, Bellevue, IA

📢 RRB is turning 5! 📢 To celebrate we’re throwing an Oktoberfest/Anniversary party! Join us October 16th for 🍻 Special Beer Releases 🍔 Food from Kalmes 🎶 Music by Tan + Jae and DR Band...

