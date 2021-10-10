Miles calendar: What's coming up

(MILES, IA) Miles has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Miles:

Kid's Halloween Party Charlotte, IA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 201 1st St, Charlotte, IA

Bring the kids in for some Halloween fun! Pumpkin Painting (Sponsored by Blanchard's Dairy & Barb Farwell), Halloween Crafts and Goody Bags. Hot dogs and snacks will be provided.

Gettin down at The Ho Down Sabula, IA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Gettin down at The Ho Down is on Facebook. To connect with Gettin down at The Ho Down, join Facebook today.

Live at Hawg Dogs Savanna, IL

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Live at Hawg Dogs at Savanna, Illinois, United States on Sun Oct 10 2021 at 02:00 pm

Gypsy Pistol's Halloween Party at Lock 12 Bellevue, IA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 134 South Riverview Drive, Bellevue, IA

All you boys and ghouls! Let's party at the best Bellevue has to offer. Costume party, drink specials, great time. Let's do this!!!

RRB Oktoberfest/5 Year Anniversary Bash Bellevue, IA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 301 Riverview, Bellevue, IA

📢 RRB is turning 5! 📢 To celebrate we’re throwing an Oktoberfest/Anniversary party! Join us October 16th for 🍻 Special Beer Releases 🍔 Food from Kalmes 🎶 Music by Tan + Jae and DR Band...