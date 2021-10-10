North San Juan calendar: Coming events

(NORTH SAN JUAN, CA) Live events are lining up on the North San Juan calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around North San Juan:

Halloween Farmers Market Dobbins, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 9765 Marysville Rd, Dobbins, CA

Join us at our Halloween themed booth at Dobbins Farmers Market October 30th! Start time is 10:00AM & event ends at 2:00PM Come snag some yummy treats just in time for Halloween ??

Tuesday Salsa Social Dance Nevada City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 542 Searls Ave, Nevada City, CA

Salsa Social Dance and party every Tuesday night from 7:30 - 10:00 Dance plus the opportunity for friendship, exercise, and fun!!! Nice clean environment, beautiful dance floor, easy and safe...

SambaDa Nevada City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Address: 230 Commercial St., Nevada City, CA 95959

Based in the rich musical traditions of Brazil, SambaDá also references salsa and cumbia, blending them playfully with funk and reggae beats

Art at Nevada City Winery - Mira Clark "Women in Water" Nevada City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 321 Spring St, Nevada City, CA

Mira Clark communicates her deep reverence, respect, and close connection to women and the waters of the Yuba River with “Women in Water".