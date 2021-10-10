CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, OR

Coming soon: Elkton events

Elkton News Flash
 6 days ago

(ELKTON, OR) Live events are coming to Elkton.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Elkton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCYt6_0cMyn37k00

Positive! Open Mic in Sutherlin

Sutherlin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 220 W Central Ave, Sutherlin, OR

Are you hungry for a culture of compassion, caring and mutual respect? Searching for something that inspires hope and nurtures your creativity? Come refresh your spirit at the Positive! Open Mic...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EAMWJ_0cMyn37k00

Open House 11:00AM-2:00PM

Winchester, Roseburg North, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Beautiful 2321 sqft home, all on one level, in a nice neighborhood of newer homes. Thoughtfully landscaped 0.41 acre, which backs up to acres of private forest land. Open concept living spaces...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ixVB_0cMyn37k00

Afterworlds: Reclamation

Noti, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

It has been a while. Time to retake what was lost. Gather with your fellow wastelanders and come back to the wasteland. Find out the specifics here...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZjzVq_0cMyn37k00

ODC Halloween Party w/ Special Guest - Owls & Aliens

Cottage Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 926 E Main St, Cottage Grove, OR

Halloween 2021 Events In Cottage Grove. Street Carnivals, Ghost Tours, Family Friendly Events, Spooky Costume Parties, Pub Crawls, Eerie Cottage Grove Attractions, Halloween Horror Nights and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WcvuB_0cMyn37k00

Acoustic Jam Night w/ Gregg Biller

Cottage Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 106 S 6th St, Cottage Grove, OR

Bring your “unplugged” instrument down to the pub and play along with the impromptu band. The fun starts at 6:00pm and goes until 7:30pm, and all skill levels are welcome. There is no sign-up...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
Elkton, OR
With Elkton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

