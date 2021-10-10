CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding, MS

What’s up Paulding: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(PAULDING, MS) Paulding has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paulding area:

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 607 W 5th St, Laurel, MS

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of lifes most difficult experiences. You dont have to go through the

RICHARD HEADRICK MEMORIAL RIDE

Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 325 S Magnolia St, Laurel, MS

Hellfighters 2nd Annual RICHARD HEADRICK MEMORIAL RIDE Saturday, October 16, 2021 | Begins and Ends at Hellfighters USA – 325 S. Magnolia St., Laurel, MS Registration begins at NOON | Kickstands...

GSPGA Pro-Am Presented by JK

Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2011 US-84, Laurel, MS

Tee: 2021 Pro Am Black Tees (49 and under) span (6,608 yds - Par 72) Completed in 1919 and hosting its first tournament in 1920, this Seymour Dunn design has been considered one of the nation's top...

Live Music at Texas Pitmaster BBQ

Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Live Music at Texas Pitmaster BBQ! On the Pit Stage every Thursday - Saturday!

Varsity Girls Basketball vs Newton High School

Newton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Our school calendar serves as a centralized source for all JA event information. Administration, faculty, and organizational leaders all contribute to the listing of scheduled events around...

With Paulding News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

