What’s up Paulding: Local events calendar
(PAULDING, MS) Paulding has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Paulding area:
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 607 W 5th St, Laurel, MS
GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of lifes most difficult experiences. You dont have to go through the
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 325 S Magnolia St, Laurel, MS
Hellfighters 2nd Annual RICHARD HEADRICK MEMORIAL RIDE Saturday, October 16, 2021 | Begins and Ends at Hellfighters USA – 325 S. Magnolia St., Laurel, MS Registration begins at NOON | Kickstands...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 2011 US-84, Laurel, MS
Tee: 2021 Pro Am Black Tees (49 and under) span (6,608 yds - Par 72) Completed in 1919 and hosting its first tournament in 1920, this Seymour Dunn design has been considered one of the nation's top...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Live Music at Texas Pitmaster BBQ! On the Pit Stage every Thursday - Saturday!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Our school calendar serves as a centralized source for all JA event information. Administration, faculty, and organizational leaders all contribute to the listing of scheduled events around...
