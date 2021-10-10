CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellsworth, IA

Ellsworth events calendar

Ellsworth News Beat
Ellsworth News Beat
 6 days ago

(ELLSWORTH, IA) Ellsworth is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ellsworth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mNlcl_0cMylMsi00

Familienprogramm Weihnachtsbäcker Balduin - Seifenblasen Figurentheeater

Gifford, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Address: Rommerskirchener Straße 21, #Atelier 10, 50259 Pulheim

Das Seifenblasen Figurentheater spielt die weihanchtliche Geschichte vom Bäcker Balduin Zimtstern für alle ab 3 Jahre!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f7E3t_0cMylMsi00

Riverside Lutheran Bible Camp’s 2021 Fall Recharge

Story City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3001 Riverside Rd, Story City, IA

Registration is open for Riverside Lutheran Bible Camp\'s 2021 Fall Recharge! Four weekends have been set aside for grades 3-6, 6-9 and 9-12 to experience a whole week of camp smashed into 40...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kGAvj_0cMylMsi00

Jens & Lidia Streifling - Von Folk bis Classic - ZUSATZKONZERT

Gifford, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: Rommerskirchener Straße 21, #Atelier 10, 50259 Pulheim

Jens & Lidia Streifling in Concert - Von Folk bis Klassik - ein musikalischer Leckerbissen!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rbfjw_0cMylMsi00

Football: Varsity vs. Roland-Story (Away)

Story City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Type: District Game Opponent: Roland-Story Bus: 4:30PM Dismissal: Est.return: Comments: Senior Recognition Night

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wpu1J_0cMylMsi00

Stay Healthy and Indpendent

Jewell, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 439 Main St, Jewell, IA

Join us before the Tuesday Together Time for Say Healthy and Independent. It's never too early - or too late - to set realistic goals for eating well and moving more. Learn the health benefits of...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Story City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Story City, IA
Government
City
Jewell, IA
City
Ellsworth, IA
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Dec 12#Sun Oct 10#Ia Registration
Ellsworth News Beat

Ellsworth News Beat

Ellsworth, IA
4
Followers
332
Post
321
Views
ABOUT

With Ellsworth News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy