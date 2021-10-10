Ellsworth events calendar

(ELLSWORTH, IA) Ellsworth is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ellsworth:

Familienprogramm Weihnachtsbäcker Balduin - Seifenblasen Figurentheeater Gifford, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Address: Rommerskirchener Straße 21, #Atelier 10, 50259 Pulheim

Das Seifenblasen Figurentheater spielt die weihanchtliche Geschichte vom Bäcker Balduin Zimtstern für alle ab 3 Jahre!

Riverside Lutheran Bible Camp’s 2021 Fall Recharge Story City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3001 Riverside Rd, Story City, IA

Registration is open for Riverside Lutheran Bible Camp\'s 2021 Fall Recharge! Four weekends have been set aside for grades 3-6, 6-9 and 9-12 to experience a whole week of camp smashed into 40...

Jens & Lidia Streifling - Von Folk bis Classic - ZUSATZKONZERT Gifford, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: Rommerskirchener Straße 21, #Atelier 10, 50259 Pulheim

Jens & Lidia Streifling in Concert - Von Folk bis Klassik - ein musikalischer Leckerbissen!

Football: Varsity vs. Roland-Story (Away) Story City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Type: District Game Opponent: Roland-Story Bus: 4:30PM Dismissal: Est.return: Comments: Senior Recognition Night

Stay Healthy and Indpendent Jewell, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 439 Main St, Jewell, IA

Join us before the Tuesday Together Time for Say Healthy and Independent. It's never too early - or too late - to set realistic goals for eating well and moving more. Learn the health benefits of...