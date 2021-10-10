Live events Elk City — what’s coming up

(ELK CITY, KS) Elk City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elk City area:

Neewollah Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 616 N Pennsylvania Ave, Independence, KS

Schedule: 7:00 PM: Queen Neelah Coronation Location: Memorial Hall Click HereFor Ticket Information

Parent Education Support Group Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1101 Donald Ave, Independence, KS

Pre-Registration is necessary. Deadline for enrollment is the day before the class. Please call 620-331-3480 or 620-251-8180 Instructor: Barbara Shoop, Parent Education Specialist There is no...

Incredible Years: Preschool (Ages 3-6) Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1101 Donald Ave, Independence, KS

(Session 5 of 14) Pre-Registration is necessary. Deadline for enrollment is the day before the class. Please call 620-331-3480 or 620-251-8180 Connections Transportation is available for anyone in...

Active Parenting: Birth to Five Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1101 Donald Ave, Independence, KS

« All Events Active Parenting: Birth to Five October 11 @ 10:00 am -

Mindful Parenting Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1101 Donald Ave, Independence, KS

Pre-Registration is necessary. Deadline for enrollment is the day before the class. Please call 620-331-3480 or 620-251-8180 Instructor: Barbara Shoop, Parent Education Specialist There is no...