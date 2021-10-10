Red Feather Lakes events coming soon

(RED FEATHER LAKES, CO) Red Feather Lakes has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Red Feather Lakes:

The Great Mother of Non-Duality: Perfecting Transcendent Wisdom Red Feather Lakes, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 151 Shambhala Way, Red Feather Lakes, CO

Drawing upon the wisdom of the Heart Sutra, we will explore the Buddhist doctrine of emptiness and the feminine wisdom of non-duality.

REGIONAL SEMINAR 2021: TLC TRIAL SKILLS FOUNDATION Red Feather Lakes, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 151 Shambhala Way, Red Feather Lakes, CO

TLC is dedicated to training and educating lawyers and judges who are committed to the jury system and to representing and obtaining justice for individuals.

Kickoff Friday! Cowboys vs Bulldogs Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 222 S 22nd St, Laramie, WY

Alumni and friends are invited to gather ahead of the Wyoming Cowboys vs. Fresno State Bulldogs football game on Saturday, October 16th. … More

Haunt or Hoax - Paranormal Hunt Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

SOLD OUT! Learn the science behind paranormal ghost hunts, then assist in a paranormal investigation of the Prison. Limited to only 15 ADULTS (ages 18+) Reservations Required Event is from 7:00 pm...

Sunday Happy Hour BINGO Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 404 S 4th St, Laramie, WY

Come play BINGO! All ages welcome. Cash pot: $2 a card or $5 for 3 cards. Winners take the cash and walk away with various prizes. 10% goes to a monthly featured charity.