Bliss, ID

Bliss events calendar

Bliss Dispatch
 6 days ago

(BLISS, ID) Bliss has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bliss:

GOODING, ID: LEVEL II & III Marconic ICU & Quantum Recalibration Training Class

Gooding, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Explore all upcoming tetrahedron events in Gooding, find information & tickets for upcoming tetrahedron events happening in Gooding.

Pumpkin Bash

Gooding, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 203 Lucy Ln, Gooding, ID

Family STEAM event at the Gooding County fairgrounds. Pumpkin archery shoot, catapult, clocks, decorating and more!

Idaho TB Hospital Ghost Hunt

Gooding, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 301 University Ave, Gooding, ID

Idaho Tuberculosis Hospital Ghost Hunt. This location was featured on Travel Channel Ghost Adventures and Only In Your State This #haunted location is well known across the state of Idaho, the...

Fall Family Camp

Fairfield, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 470 W 500 N, Fairfield, ID

Fall Family Camp is back — in person! Over a long weekend, families will gather at Hidden Paradise for a fun-filled four days of activities and adventures. Between meals together and sharing...

Snake River Canyon Kennel Club Dog Show

Filer, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 215 Fair Ave, Filer, ID

Various breeds compete for top honors in junior showmanship, obiedience and rally categories along with vendors selling canine products and services.

