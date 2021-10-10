What’s up Farson: Local events calendar

(FARSON, WY) Live events are coming to Farson.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Farson:

Town Hall Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2935 Sweetwater Dr, Rock Springs, WY

I am having a Town Hall followed by a Q&A where I will be discussing my upcoming bills and what is going on in my committees. You may also like the following events from Senator Tom James District 13

Tigers VS Indians-SENIOR NIGHT Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1375 James Dr, Rock Springs, WY

Recognize the 2022 seniors as they take their final steps onto the field at Tiger Stadium during the regular season and take on the Indians!

Take 10 on Tuesday Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Litter, graffiti and illegal dumping destroy the beauty of our communities. It is everyone’s responsibility to put garbage in proper places. More importantly, it is up to us to teach future...

Rock Springs Informational Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

General informational monthly meeting for members residing near Rock Springs.



ICS-400, Sweetwater County, November 1-2, 2021 (TBC) Rock Springs, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 50140 B U.S. 191 S, Suite #106, Rock Springs, WY, USA, north entrance, Rock Springs, WY 82901

Course Description This course provides training for personnel who require advanced application of the Incident Command System (ICS).