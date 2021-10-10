CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farson, WY

What's up Farson: Local events calendar

Farson Bulletin
Farson Bulletin
 6 days ago

(FARSON, WY) Live events are coming to Farson.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Farson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fi1fs_0cMylGaM00

Town Hall

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2935 Sweetwater Dr, Rock Springs, WY

I am having a Town Hall followed by a Q&A where I will be discussing my upcoming bills and what is going on in my committees. You may also like the following events from Senator Tom James District 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uy5yj_0cMylGaM00

Tigers VS Indians-SENIOR NIGHT

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1375 James Dr, Rock Springs, WY

Recognize the 2022 seniors as they take their final steps onto the field at Tiger Stadium during the regular season and take on the Indians!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24nJO9_0cMylGaM00

Take 10 on Tuesday

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Litter, graffiti and illegal dumping destroy the beauty of our communities. It is everyone’s responsibility to put garbage in proper places. More importantly, it is up to us to teach future...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i149U_0cMylGaM00

Rock Springs Informational

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

General informational monthly meeting for members residing near Rock Springs.\n

ICS-400, Sweetwater County, November 1-2, 2021 (TBC)

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 50140 B U.S. 191 S, Suite #106, Rock Springs, WY, USA, north entrance, Rock Springs, WY 82901

Course Description This course provides training for personnel who require advanced application of the Incident Command System (ICS).

ABOUT

With Farson Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

