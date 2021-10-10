Ashley events calendar

(ASHLEY, MI) Ashley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ashley:

Praise in the Parking Lot Ithaca, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 327 E Center St, Ithaca, MI

Join us for another night of praise in the parking lot. Light snacks, water, and children's activities will be available. Bring a lawn chair.

Powderpuff Football Game Elsie, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 8989 E Colony Rd, Elsie, MI

Location: OEHS Football Field Freshman vs Sophomores Sophomore Class Colors-Pink & Orange

Forgotten Ciders Event Wheeler Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1068 W Midland-Gratiot County Line Rd, Wheeler, MI

Savor the flavor of your favorite MI-strEATS EATS with some FORGOTTEN CIDERS hard cider. There will be live music too! Great fall fun!

Cardio Drumming with Tincy Alma, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:15 PM

Address: Vassar St, Alma, MI

Come work up a sweat with Tincy in our weekly cardio drumming class! Beginners are welcome! Students, Faculty, and Staff are free! Members of Rec center are free! Admissions for everyone else...

PAGE Smash Night Alma, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Come hang out with PAGE and play some casual Smash Bros Ultimate in DOW Upper Lobby from 7-10 pm! No experience is required, all skill levels are welcome! Come hang out with PAGE and play some...