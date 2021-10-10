Ashley events calendar
(ASHLEY, MI) Ashley has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ashley:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 327 E Center St, Ithaca, MI
Join us for another night of praise in the parking lot. Light snacks, water, and children's activities will be available. Bring a lawn chair.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Address: 8989 E Colony Rd, Elsie, MI
Location: OEHS Football Field Freshman vs Sophomores Sophomore Class Colors-Pink & Orange
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 1068 W Midland-Gratiot County Line Rd, Wheeler, MI
Savor the flavor of your favorite MI-strEATS EATS with some FORGOTTEN CIDERS hard cider. There will be live music too! Great fall fun!
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:15 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:15 PM
Address: Vassar St, Alma, MI
Come work up a sweat with Tincy in our weekly cardio drumming class! Beginners are welcome! Students, Faculty, and Staff are free! Members of Rec center are free! Admissions for everyone else...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Come hang out with PAGE and play some casual Smash Bros Ultimate in DOW Upper Lobby from 7-10 pm! No experience is required, all skill levels are welcome! Come hang out with PAGE and play some...
