Edgewood events coming soon

(EDGEWOOD, IA) Live events are coming to Edgewood.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Edgewood:

Witches' Night Out - Warlocks Welcome Too! Elkader, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 207 N Main St, Elkader, IA

Join us for an evening of fun with your friends or family from 4:00 - 8:00. There will be treats and bargains waiting for you. Plenty of chances to win Elkader Chamber Dollars too!

Rock Weaving Workshop with Susan Kuennen — Sharp Art Elkader, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 129 N Main St, Elkader, IA

Bring a special rock or 2 and weaving materials will be supplied. Cost: ONLY $15 Sign up at sharpartiowa@gmail.com or call 563-513-5088. Limited space!

Osborne's Heritage Days Elkader, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 29862 Osborne Rd, Elkader, IA

Heritage Days began in 1975 as a way to bring life back to the tiny community of Osborne, Iowa. Tucked in among the rolling wooded hills between Elkader and Strawberry Point, the once thriving...

2021 IAWEA Region 1 Fall Meeting Manchester, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 200 E Acers St, Manchester, IA

The 2021 IAWEA Region 1 Fall Meeting will be held on October 27, 2021 in Manchester. Registration is $35 BEFORE October 20th. 0.5 CEU’s will be awarded for attendance of the full meeting. Please...

Family Fun Day at Sherman's Pumpkin Farm! Manchester, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 413 S Wayne St, Manchester, IA

IT'S BACK!!! MARK YOUR CALENDAR SUNDAY OCTOBER 10 CHURCH FUN DAY AT THE SHERMAN'S PUMPKIN PATCH This activity is for the whole church family. No matter your age, there is fun for all at the...