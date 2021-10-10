CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live events on the horizon in Lingle

Lingle Journal
Lingle Journal
 6 days ago

(LINGLE, WY) Lingle is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lingle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bzScp_0cMylBAj00

Oktoberfest 2021

Mitchell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 130625 County Rd E, Mitchell, NE

For tickets, call the fairgrounds at 623-1828 or stop by JG Elliot Insurance Tickets are $15.00 each with a limited supply, includes your meal and the dance!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ePfAd_0cMylBAj00

Kaleidoscope Scarves on a Rigid Heddle Loom

Mitchell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 100662 Co Rd 16, Mitchell, NE

Learn how to weave on a simple, portable loom! This project is perfect for beginners who want to make their first piece of weaving – it’s also a wonderful creative opportunity for weavers with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jtGfI_0cMylBAj00

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1601 E 27th St, Scottsbluff, NE

Join us at the Judy Chaloupka Theater for the Fall musical! Ticket prices are $12 for General, $10 Seniors, $8 Students. Tickets are on sale now!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t2rag_0cMylBAj00

Live@ The Stampede

Chugwater, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 417 1st St, Chugwater, WY

Live@ The Stampede at Stampede Saloon And Eatery, 417 1st Street, Chugwater, WY 82210, Chugwater, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJudh_0cMylBAj00

Men's Ministry

Lingle, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

For all the Men that would like to come! outreach , Men's Ministry

Learn More

