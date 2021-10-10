Live events on the horizon in Lingle

(LINGLE, WY) Lingle is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lingle:

Oktoberfest 2021 Mitchell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 130625 County Rd E, Mitchell, NE

For tickets, call the fairgrounds at 623-1828 or stop by JG Elliot Insurance Tickets are $15.00 each with a limited supply, includes your meal and the dance!

Kaleidoscope Scarves on a Rigid Heddle Loom Mitchell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 100662 Co Rd 16, Mitchell, NE

Learn how to weave on a simple, portable loom! This project is perfect for beginners who want to make their first piece of weaving – it’s also a wonderful creative opportunity for weavers with...

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1601 E 27th St, Scottsbluff, NE

Join us at the Judy Chaloupka Theater for the Fall musical! Ticket prices are $12 for General, $10 Seniors, $8 Students. Tickets are on sale now!

Live@ The Stampede Chugwater, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 417 1st St, Chugwater, WY

Live@ The Stampede at Stampede Saloon And Eatery, 417 1st Street, Chugwater, WY 82210, Chugwater, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Men's Ministry Lingle, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

For all the Men that would like to come! outreach , Men's Ministry