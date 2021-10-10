Hoxie calendar: What's coming up

(HOXIE, KS) Hoxie has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hoxie:

Ambassador Classic Basketball Tournament Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 350 S Range Ave # 10, Colby, KS

The Ambassador Classic is a gathering of Midwest area college basketball teams, from Kansas, Wyoming, Nebraska and Colorado. They test their skills at the tip-off of the basketball season at this...

Book signing for 100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die Oakley, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Bertrand Park, 700 W 3rd St, Oakley, KS

Roxie Yonkey; Presentation and Book Signing; Free and open to the public.

Little Jerusalem - Off Trail Hike Oakley, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: County Road 400 and Gold Road, Oakley, KS

Space is limited on tours. Spaces must be reserved. I try for the tours to not be too much larger than 15-ish people. Please make your plans and email sarakay.carrell@ks.gov to reserve a spot...

monument, ks Monument, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in monument_ks? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.