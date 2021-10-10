CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoxie, KS

Hoxie calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(HOXIE, KS) Hoxie has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hoxie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JgFws_0cMylAI000

Ambassador Classic Basketball Tournament

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 350 S Range Ave # 10, Colby, KS

The Ambassador Classic is a gathering of Midwest area college basketball teams, from Kansas, Wyoming, Nebraska and Colorado. They test their skills at the tip-off of the basketball season at this...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SdAxQ_0cMylAI000

Book signing for 100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die

Oakley, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Bertrand Park, 700 W 3rd St, Oakley, KS

Roxie Yonkey; Presentation and Book Signing; Free and open to the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bNB2q_0cMylAI000

Little Jerusalem - Off Trail Hike

Oakley, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: County Road 400 and Gold Road, Oakley, KS

Space is limited on tours. Spaces must be reserved. I try for the tours to not be too much larger than 15-ish people. Please make your plans and email sarakay.carrell@ks.gov to reserve a spot...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TxyOf_0cMylAI000

monument, ks

Monument, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in monument_ks? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Hoxie, KS
With Hoxie News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

