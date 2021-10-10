CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prospect, OR

Live events coming up in Prospect

Prospect Today
Prospect Today
 6 days ago

(PROSPECT, OR) Live events are coming to Prospect.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Prospect:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mo69Y_0cMyl9UW00

Sunday Worship Service

Central Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Our weekly public worship service. We worship in song and share a message from the Bible. All are welcome! Come as you are.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JFTM1_0cMyl9UW00

FiberMania

Central Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1 Peninger Rd, Central Point, OR

10/30 to 10/31 2021 - FiberMania meta The EXPO, Jackson County Fairgrounds, Olsrud Building, Central Point , OR Entertainment: na ?? # of Exhibitors: 43 Juried: no Prize Money: na

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A3Izy_0cMyl9UW00

The Big Weekend Casino Royal Dinner and Auction FUNdraiser!

Central Point, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1 Peninger Rd, Central Point, OR 97502

This event will include lots of fun raising money and awareness for both David’s Chair and our local ALS association!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FBLSG_0cMyl9UW00

GG’s 80th Weekend Bash

Central Point, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 649 Griffin Creek, Central Point, OR 97502

GG’s weekend celebration 10/16 10:00 am Train Park for the kids 10/16 6:00 pm PARTY @ Urban Cork

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJWwA_0cMyl9UW00

Rogue River Preserve Open Lands Day

Eagle Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 895-801 Rogue River Dr, Eagle Point, OR

Join us for our Open Lands Day at the Rogue River Preserve on Saturday, October 16. For everyone's safety, all participants will be required to wear masks and maintain a 6’ distance when...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prospect, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Eagle Point, OR
City
Central Point, OR
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Expo#Gg
Prospect Today

Prospect Today

Prospect, OR
20
Followers
274
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Prospect Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy