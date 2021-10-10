Live events coming up in Prospect

(PROSPECT, OR) Live events are coming to Prospect.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Prospect:

Sunday Worship Service Central Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Our weekly public worship service. We worship in song and share a message from the Bible. All are welcome! Come as you are.

FiberMania Central Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1 Peninger Rd, Central Point, OR

10/30 to 10/31 2021 - FiberMania meta The EXPO, Jackson County Fairgrounds, Olsrud Building, Central Point , OR Entertainment: na ?? # of Exhibitors: 43 Juried: no Prize Money: na

The Big Weekend Casino Royal Dinner and Auction FUNdraiser! Central Point, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1 Peninger Rd, Central Point, OR 97502

This event will include lots of fun raising money and awareness for both David’s Chair and our local ALS association!

GG’s 80th Weekend Bash Central Point, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 649 Griffin Creek, Central Point, OR 97502

GG’s weekend celebration 10/16 10:00 am Train Park for the kids 10/16 6:00 pm PARTY @ Urban Cork

Rogue River Preserve Open Lands Day Eagle Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 895-801 Rogue River Dr, Eagle Point, OR

Join us for our Open Lands Day at the Rogue River Preserve on Saturday, October 16. For everyone's safety, all participants will be required to wear masks and maintain a 6’ distance when...