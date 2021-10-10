Live events on the horizon in Leedey
(LEEDEY, OK) Live events are lining up on the Leedey calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Leedey area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Tractors, Backhoe, Combines, Trucks, Pickups, Vans, Farm Equipment, Trailers, Portable Feeders, Augers, Irrigation Motors & Pipe, Recreational Vehicle, Storage Buildings.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 1016 Airport Industrial, Elk City, OK
The exhibitors gathering here in G&s Gunshows Elk City will showcase a wide range of products and services such as guns and knives, militaries, collectibles, rifles, ammunitions and many more.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Reunión General at Elk City, Oklahoma, United States on Sun Oct 17 2021 at 06:00 pm
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK
Wednesday, October 20 9:00—11:00 AM Sweetwater Public Schools WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK
Tuesday, October 19 2:10—2:55 PM Brookdale Assisted Living (Weatherford) WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601
