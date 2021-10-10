Live events on the horizon in Leedey

(LEEDEY, OK) Live events are lining up on the Leedey calendar.

These events are coming up in the Leedey area:

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Tractors, Backhoe, Combines, Trucks, Pickups, Vans, Farm Equipment, Trailers, Portable Feeders, Augers, Irrigation Motors & Pipe, Recreational Vehicle, Storage Buildings.

G&S Gunshows Elk City Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1016 Airport Industrial, Elk City, OK

The exhibitors gathering here in G&s Gunshows Elk City will showcase a wide range of products and services such as guns and knives, militaries, collectibles, rifles, ammunitions and many more.

Reunión General Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Reunión General at Elk City, Oklahoma, United States on Sun Oct 17 2021 at 06:00 pm

Sweetwater Public School Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Wednesday, October 20 9:00—11:00 AM Sweetwater Public Schools WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601

Brookdale Assisted Living (Weatherford) Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Tuesday, October 19 2:10—2:55 PM Brookdale Assisted Living (Weatherford) WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601