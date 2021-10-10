CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leedey, OK

Live events on the horizon in Leedey

Leedey Updates
 6 days ago

(LEEDEY, OK) Live events are lining up on the Leedey calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Leedey area:

Hammon, OK., Public Auction, Grant’s Auction & Realty

Hammon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Tractors, Backhoe, Combines, Trucks, Pickups, Vans, Farm Equipment, Trailers, Portable Feeders, Augers, Irrigation Motors & Pipe, Recreational Vehicle, Storage Buildings.

G&S Gunshows Elk City

Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1016 Airport Industrial, Elk City, OK

The exhibitors gathering here in G&s Gunshows Elk City will showcase a wide range of products and services such as guns and knives, militaries, collectibles, rifles, ammunitions and many more.

Reunión General

Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Reunión General at Elk City, Oklahoma, United States on Sun Oct 17 2021 at 06:00 pm

Sweetwater Public School

Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Wednesday, October 20 9:00—11:00 AM Sweetwater Public Schools WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601

Brookdale Assisted Living (Weatherford)

Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Tuesday, October 19 2:10—2:55 PM Brookdale Assisted Living (Weatherford) WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601

Learn More

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
Leedey, OK
ABOUT

With Leedey Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

