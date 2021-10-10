CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangeley, ME

Rangeley events calendar

 6 days ago

(RANGELEY, ME) Rangeley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rangeley:

Football Sunday

Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 976 Saddleback Mountain Rd, Rangeley, ME

It's game time! Pull up a bar stool or grab a table with friends - The Pub at Saddleback has your Sunday Football line up covered. Enjoy food & drink specials while you watch the game.

Sugarloaf Uphill Climb

Carrabassett Valley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

The Sugarloaf Uphill Climb is on Sunday October 10, 2021.

Jelly Roll Railway Quilt

Mexico, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 377 River Rd, Mexico, ME

Join Marlene Gile for an intermediate-advanced quilting class! This 5 week class will help you to to produce a Railway Quilt just in time for the holidays. Materials list available upon registration.

Volunteer Trail Work Day

Carrabassett Valley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 3001 Outdoor Center Road, Carrabassett Valley, ME

On Saturday, October 30, we are sponsoring a Volunteer Trail Work Day. We will be doing general trail maintenance and fall clean-up. If you own a leaf rake, please bring it to the work day as...

Adult Education Orientation Tues 12pm

Mexico, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 377 River Rd, Mexico, ME

To enroll in our academic classes, we ask that you attend our one-on-one three hour Orientation session. This Orientation provides you with information about all of our academic programs, helps...

Learn More

