Indian Wells calendar: Events coming up

(INDIAN WELLS, AZ) Indian Wells has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Indian Wells area:

CPR & First Aid Keams Canyon, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: Highway 264, Milepost 397, Keams Canyon, AZ

CPR community certification and basic first aid. No cost to for-profit small businesses in Navajo & Apche Counties.

Detonation 6.5 Holbrook, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Address: Eagle Dr, Holbrook, AZ

"Pssst...hey you...come give an old man a moment of your ear. You heard the rumors that the town of Uranium Springs is opening its gates for its Detonation festival? Well I'm tellin you it is a...

Gymkhana Holbrook, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 404 E Hopi Dr, Holbrook, AZ

Gymkhana Hosted By Little Colorado River Horsemans Association of Arizona. Event starts at Sat Oct 16 2021 at 09:00 am and happening at Holbrook., Books open @ 9:00amTime Only Barrels 9:00 ...