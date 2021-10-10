Indian Wells calendar: Events coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(INDIAN WELLS, AZ) Indian Wells has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Indian Wells area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wetbR_0cMyl5xc00

CPR & First Aid

Keams Canyon, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: Highway 264, Milepost 397, Keams Canyon, AZ

CPR community certification and basic first aid. No cost to for-profit small businesses in Navajo & Apche Counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07WoxA_0cMyl5xc00

Detonation 6.5

Holbrook, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Address: Eagle Dr, Holbrook, AZ

"Pssst...hey you...come give an old man a moment of your ear. You heard the rumors that the town of Uranium Springs is opening its gates for its Detonation festival? Well I'm tellin you it is a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wrP82_0cMyl5xc00

Gymkhana

Holbrook, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 404 E Hopi Dr, Holbrook, AZ

Gymkhana Hosted By Little Colorado River Horsemans Association of Arizona. Event starts at Sat Oct 16 2021 at 09:00 am and happening at Holbrook., Books open @ 9:00amTime Only Barrels 9:00 ...

