Dugway, UT

Dugway events coming soon

Dugway News Watch
Dugway News Watch
 6 days ago

(DUGWAY, UT) Dugway is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dugway area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cSNIV_0cMyl44t00

Downtown Trick-or-Treat 2021

Tooele, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Bring your goodie bags, your friends and family, and join us for the 15th Annual Halloween Downtown Trick-or-Treat ! A favorite Tooele City tradition! Come trick-or-treat with the businesses and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T2nn0_0cMyl44t00

2021 Utah SpeedTour

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 512 Sheep Ln, Grantsville, UT

Enjoy terrific racing and a busy weekend at this world-class facility! This is the inaugural SVRA event at Utah Motorsports Campus, the only permanent road racing facility in the state of Utah...

Beer & Fear Fest

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 512 Sheep Ln, Grantsville, UT

Beer & Fear Fest (BFF) is the premier beer and Halloween themed festival of 2021. Think Oktoberfest meets Nightmare on Elm Street. Sounds great, right?! It is being held the first 4 weekends of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UiAPE_0cMyl44t00

P.E.A.C.E (Pain Education and Community Empathy) Classes

Tooele, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 151 N Main St, Tooele, UT

This class is a community support group for those suffering with pain. Each month covers tools to deal with pain and offers peer support.

nitro rallycross 2021 tickets

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 512 Sheep Ln, Grantsville, UT

Tickets Subscribe. For now organizers are working on a TV deal (for the US and beyond) as well as on a deal for a global live streaming partner to make the Nitro Rallycross series available in...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
Dugway, UT
