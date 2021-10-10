Dugway events coming soon

(DUGWAY, UT) Dugway is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dugway area:

Downtown Trick-or-Treat 2021 Tooele, UT

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Bring your goodie bags, your friends and family, and join us for the 15th Annual Halloween Downtown Trick-or-Treat ! A favorite Tooele City tradition! Come trick-or-treat with the businesses and...

2021 Utah SpeedTour Grantsville, UT

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 512 Sheep Ln, Grantsville, UT

Enjoy terrific racing and a busy weekend at this world-class facility! This is the inaugural SVRA event at Utah Motorsports Campus, the only permanent road racing facility in the state of Utah...

Beer & Fear Fest Grantsville, UT

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 512 Sheep Ln, Grantsville, UT

Beer & Fear Fest (BFF) is the premier beer and Halloween themed festival of 2021. Think Oktoberfest meets Nightmare on Elm Street. Sounds great, right?! It is being held the first 4 weekends of...

P.E.A.C.E (Pain Education and Community Empathy) Classes Tooele, UT

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 151 N Main St, Tooele, UT

This class is a community support group for those suffering with pain. Each month covers tools to deal with pain and offers peer support.

nitro rallycross 2021 tickets Grantsville, UT

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 512 Sheep Ln, Grantsville, UT

Tickets Subscribe. For now organizers are working on a TV deal (for the US and beyond) as well as on a deal for a global live streaming partner to make the Nitro Rallycross series available in...