Coming soon: Fruitland events
(FRUITLAND, IA) Live events are coming to Fruitland.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fruitland:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Address: 1-51 Harbor Dr, Muscatine, IA
Come support your Manta Rays Swim Team!! Doors open at 5:30 pm. Euchre Tournament Play will begin at 6:30 pm. 50/50, Raffle Tickets & Team … More
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Address: 1314 Mulberry Ave, Muscatine, IA
Mini Masters art class, ages 2-7, Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. Different theme each month, with two art projects and a book. Free, registration required.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 104 Sand Run Rd, Fruitland, IA
Bingo 6 p.m. Fruitland Community Center Doors open at 4:30pm. Pay in is $10 and we have extra buys as well. Payout is $40 per game and final game of the night is $100. No outside drinks unless you...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 119 W Mississippi Dr, Muscatine, IA
All proceeds support JA learning experiences offered in Cedar, Des Moines, Henderson, Lee, Louisa, Mercer, Muscatine, Warren, and Washington counties.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM
Address: 408 E 2nd St, Muscatine, IA
Muscatine County Genealogical Society (MCGS) is offering a six-week beginner’s genealogy workshop. Each class is one hour. Class leaders are Mike Wedell and Anne Thomas, experienced genealogists...
