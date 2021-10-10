CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamms, IL

Live events coming up in Tamms

Tamms News Beat
Tamms News Beat
 6 days ago

(TAMMS, IL) Tamms has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tamms:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dDfgq_0cMyl2JR00

Mommy & Me - Halloween Baking

Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 2502 Tanner Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO

? Get in the Halloween Spirit and learn some fun baking skills! ? The class will learn to make Halloween Monster Cookies, Candy Corn Marshmallow Pops, and Peanut Butter Eyeballs. You may also like...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9Blj_0cMyl2JR00

FBI Club (3rd and 4th Grades)

Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

FBI Club - Fabulous Bible Investigators Club is a Bible study club for girls. Activities include Bible Study, Memory verses, snacks, games, etc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BlPIw_0cMyl2JR00

Oktoberfest w/Minglewood Brewery & The German Cook!

Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 536 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau, MO

Come join us for Oktoberfest in the back lot of Annie Laurie's! Featuring fresh draft beers from Minglewood Brewery and authentic German fare from The German Cook! We'll also have tables in the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dCKrt_0cMyl2JR00

Live Music: Lindsey and Landon — Ebb & Flow Fermentations

Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 11 S Spanish St, Cape Girardeau, MO

Live Music: Lindsey and Landon at Ebb and Flow Fermentations, 11 S Spanish St, Cape Girardeau, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 12:00 pm to Sun Oct 24 2021 at 03:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SIBQQ_0cMyl2JR00

Hiring Event

Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Hiring Event Hosted By Missouri Veterans Home - Cape Girardeau. Event starts on Thursday, 14 October 2021 and happening at 2400 Veterans Memorial Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701-9620, United States...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
With Tamms News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

