Heppner calendar: Events coming up

(HEPPNER, OR) Heppner has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Heppner area:

Hermiston Planning Commission Meeting Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 180 NE 2nd St, Hermiston, OR

English Class for Spanish Speakers Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

English Class for Spanish Speakers, instructed by Michelle Villalobos! This class will teach day-to-day conversation skills to get you "around town" and interacting with non-Spanish speakers! This...

Walk with Ease (in-person) Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 610 NW 11th St, Hermiston, OR

Join us for this low-intensity walking group if you need relief from arthritis pain or just want to be more active! About this Event Open to all ages! Pre-registration required. Mon/ Wed/ Fri each...

Varsity FB vs Pasco (Senior Night) Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 600 S 1st St, Hermiston, OR

What Varsity FB vs Pasco (Senior Night) When 10/22/2021 Frosh 3:30 Varsity 7pm

Flu Vaccine Event – Hermiston Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 589 NW 11th St, Hermiston, OR

Flu Shots Available at Mirasol Family Health Center by Appointment Flu season is here! Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic is urging everyone to get their flu shot now. We want to make sure you and...