CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Heppner, OR

Heppner calendar: Events coming up

Heppner News Alert
Heppner News Alert
 6 days ago

(HEPPNER, OR) Heppner has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Heppner area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YwZuO_0cMyl1Qi00

Hermiston Planning Commission Meeting

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 180 NE 2nd St, Hermiston, OR

hermistonherald.com 333 E. Main St Hermiston, OR 97838 Phone: (541) 567-6457 Email: circulation@eomediagroup.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447lYn_0cMyl1Qi00

English Class for Spanish Speakers

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

English Class for Spanish Speakers, instructed by Michelle Villalobos! This class will teach day-to-day conversation skills to get you "around town" and interacting with non-Spanish speakers! This...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DLJTj_0cMyl1Qi00

Walk with Ease (in-person)

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 610 NW 11th St, Hermiston, OR

Join us for this low-intensity walking group if you need relief from arthritis pain or just want to be more active! About this Event Open to all ages! Pre-registration required. Mon/ Wed/ Fri each...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1t5t_0cMyl1Qi00

Varsity FB vs Pasco (Senior Night)

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 600 S 1st St, Hermiston, OR

What Varsity FB vs Pasco (Senior Night) When 10/22/2021 Frosh 3:30 Varsity 7pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dMK1o_0cMyl1Qi00

Flu Vaccine Event – Hermiston

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 589 NW 11th St, Hermiston, OR

Flu Shots Available at Mirasol Family Health Center by Appointment Flu season is here! Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic is urging everyone to get their flu shot now. We want to make sure you and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hermiston, OR
Hermiston, OR
Government
City
Heppner, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Spanish
Heppner News Alert

Heppner News Alert

Heppner, OR
26
Followers
235
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Heppner News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy