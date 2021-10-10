Terry events coming up

(TERRY, MT) Live events are lining up on the Terry calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Terry:

Ghouls and Goblins Scurry Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1515 W Bell St, Glendive, MT

The Ghouls and Goblins Scurry is on Saturday October 23, 2021.

Pumpkin Kit Class Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 103 N Douglas St, Glendive, MT

This 2 hour class will be $40, you will receive all the supplies needed to create a cute and easy pumpkin. This pumpkin would be the perfect addition to your fall decor, a teacher gift, or a...

FREE Narcan Certification Miles City, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 515 Main Street, Miles City, MT 59301

Free certification to administer and carry Naloxone, the medication to reverse opioid overdoses.

lindsay, mt Lindsay, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in lindsay_mt? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.