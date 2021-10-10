Live events Hanna — what’s coming up

(HANNA, WY) Live events are lining up on the Hanna calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hanna:

Volleyball @ Rawlins Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1401 Colorado St, Rawlins, WY

Please join us in Rawlins as our volleyball girls play at 12/1/2.

Teentober - Middle School game night! Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: CARBON BUILDING, 215 W Buffalo St, Rawlins, WY

CALLING ALL MIDDLE SCHOOLERS! You are invited to join Carbon County's First Responders for Among Us and Pizza!

Toast to History - a wine and appetizer fundraiser Saratoga, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 210 West Elm Street, Saratoga, WY 82331

A favorite event for locals and fall visitors. Enjoy wine, paired with hors d'oeuvres from local restaurant around the valley.