Live events Hanna — what’s coming up

(HANNA, WY) Live events are lining up on the Hanna calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hanna:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 1401 Colorado St, Rawlins, WY
Please join us in Rawlins as our volleyball girls play at 12/1/2.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: CARBON BUILDING, 215 W Buffalo St, Rawlins, WY
CALLING ALL MIDDLE SCHOOLERS! You are invited to join Carbon County's First Responders for Among Us and Pizza!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 210 West Elm Street, Saratoga, WY 82331
A favorite event for locals and fall visitors. Enjoy wine, paired with hors d'oeuvres from local restaurant around the valley.
