Taholah calendar: What's coming up

(TAHOLAH, WA) Taholah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Taholah:

2021 Coast Region Symposium Ocean Shores, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 120 West Chance a La Mer Northwest, Ocean Shores, WA 98569

Come and learn what climate change means for our rivers, our fish, and the work to restore them across the Washington Coast Region.

Spooky Covers w/ DJ Moda Mark Ocean Shores, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 759 Ocean Shores Blvd NW, Ocean Shores, WA

DJ Moda Marks brings some of his spookiest cover tunes for Halloween Eve!

Donation Drop Off Day Ocean Shores, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 573 Point Brown Ave NW, Ocean Shores, WA

Donation Drop Off Day . Event starts at Sun Oct 10 2021 at 12:00 pm and happening at Ocean Shores., Volunteers will be ready to accept your donated items, books, DVDs, CDs, Audio Books...

Back to the Beach Fall Retreat Pacific Beach, Moclips, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 108 1st St N, Pacific Beach, WA

Yippee!!! We are so excited to invite you to attend the Tacoma Arts and Crafts Group Back to the Beach Retreat! We’ve waited a long time to come out of quarantine and have the opportunity to...

Urban Unglued Vendor Show Ocean Shores, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

The Sea-Pal Quilters of Ocean Shores, "Whale of a Quilt Show" offers boutique vendors, handmade quilts, demonstrations, and quilted items. The show is judged and prizes are awarded Price: Free...