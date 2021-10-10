Live events coming up in Spalding
(SPALDING, NE) Spalding is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Spalding area:
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 1718 M St, Ord, NE
Retired school teacher, Rich Cecetka, volunteers his time to be at the Library for FREE "Homework Help" during the school year. He simply sits at a table in the Library and students work with him...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Brent 472 Grain Cart, 475 Bu, Small 1000 PTO, 120" Wheel Base, 1 Axles, 18.4-26 Rear Tires, 5" To 16" Bin Extensions, 11.5' Width, 11' Height, Clean Out Hopper Doors, 14 Auger Diameter In., SN: 472277
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 710 M St, Neligh, NE
Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: Albion, NE
Shawn & Maria perform evening and outreach concerts for the citizens of Albion. Presented by the Albion Area Arts Council.\n
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
We are excited to announce that we are once again able to invite a limited number of friends to join us on Saturday, Oct. 16 for this year's eighth annual harvest of sacred Ponca corn, planted on...
Comments / 0