Live events coming up in Spalding

(SPALDING, NE) Spalding is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Spalding area:

Homework Hour with Mr. C Ord, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1718 M St, Ord, NE

Retired school teacher, Rich Cecetka, volunteers his time to be at the Library for FREE "Homework Help" during the school year. He simply sits at a table in the Library and students work with him...

Brent 472 Grain Cart Greeley, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Brent 472 Grain Cart, 475 Bu, Small 1000 PTO, 120" Wheel Base, 1 Axles, 18.4-26 Rear Tires, 5" To 16" Bin Extensions, 11.5' Width, 11' Height, Clean Out Hopper Doors, 14 Auger Diameter In., SN: 472277

Marking Nebraska: Our (Mostly) Hidden Historical Monuments Neligh, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 710 M St, Neligh, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

Residency in Albion Albion, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: Albion, NE

Shawn & Maria perform evening and outreach concerts for the citizens of Albion. Presented by the Albion Area Arts Council.



8th Annual Harvest of Sacred Ponca Corn in the Path of KXL Neligh, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

We are excited to announce that we are once again able to invite a limited number of friends to join us on Saturday, Oct. 16 for this year's eighth annual harvest of sacred Ponca corn, planted on...