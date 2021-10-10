Clay Center calendar: Coming events

(CLAY CENTER, NE) Clay Center has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clay Center area:

Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support Group Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 708 N Burlington Ave, Hastings, NE

This group is for ANYONE who has experienced pregnancy loss at ANY gestation and/or infant loss. The support group will take place in the Hastings Dunkin Donuts conference room, coffee will be...

Live Television Interview and Performance at KSNB Local 4 Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 6475 Osborne Dr W, Hastings, NE

Promotion for: The concert by Michael Charles and His Band takes you on a guitar driven journey through 38 years and 38 releases of original music and the contemporary blues of Michael Charles.

Google 101 Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Discover how to customize and organize your Google account, starting with Gmail. This course will help you work with contacts, tasks, chat, calendar and account settings. Students will need access...

Edgar Farmers' Market Edgar, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PM Location: 5th Street and North C Street

Auction : October 20th @ 7pm. Hastings, Nebraska NE Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 928 S Denver Ave, Hastings, NE

13th Oct - 20th Oct, 2021. HASTINGS, NEBRASKA. USA : October 20th @ 7pm