Clay Center, NE

Clay Center calendar: Coming events

Clay Center Post
Clay Center Post
 6 days ago

(CLAY CENTER, NE) Clay Center has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clay Center area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RkgDC_0cMykv5K00

Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support Group

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 708 N Burlington Ave, Hastings, NE

This group is for ANYONE who has experienced pregnancy loss at ANY gestation and/or infant loss. The support group will take place in the Hastings Dunkin Donuts conference room, coffee will be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09IL8n_0cMykv5K00

Live Television Interview and Performance at KSNB Local 4

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 6475 Osborne Dr W, Hastings, NE

Promotion for: The concert by Michael Charles and His Band takes you on a guitar driven journey through 38 years and 38 releases of original music and the contemporary blues of Michael Charles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=019NMz_0cMykv5K00

Google 101

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Discover how to customize and organize your Google account, starting with Gmail. This course will help you work with contacts, tasks, chat, calendar and account settings. Students will need access...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jpOU9_0cMykv5K00

Edgar Farmers' Market

Edgar, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PM Location: 5th Street and North C Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f0X8a_0cMykv5K00

Auction : October 20th @ 7pm. Hastings, Nebraska NE

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 928 S Denver Ave, Hastings, NE

13th Oct - 20th Oct, 2021. HASTINGS, NEBRASKA. USA : October 20th @ 7pm

#Dunkin Donuts#Live Events#Ne Rrb Clay Center#Sun Oct 10#Ne Promotion#Gmail
Clay Center, NE
