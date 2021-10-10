CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cove, AR

Cove events calendar

Cove News Beat
 6 days ago

(COVE, AR) Live events are coming to Cove.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Cove area:

"Ozone Group"

Hodgen, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 19298 OK-63, Hodgen, OK

"Ozone Group" is on Facebook. To connect with "Ozone Group", join Facebook today.

Little Heroes of SW Arkansas

De Queen, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

The Little Heroes of SW Arkansas is on Saturday October 23, 2021. It includes the following events: Little Heroes 5K, Hero Dash- Fun Run, and Virtual 5K registration.

Senior Adult Chili Supper — Kern Heights Baptist Church

De Queen, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 822 N 9th St, De Queen, AR

We will have a Senior Adult Chili Supper on Saturday, October 16. We will meet in the fellowship hall at 4:30. Dinner will be at 5:00 immediately followed by a special concert by Harmony.

Kasey Earl Band

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Events. Kasey Earl, a Christian artist from Little Rock, AR

Sunday Morning Worship Service

Broken Bow, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1501 S Park Dr, Broken Bow, OK

Join us Sunday morning as we worship together and hear a word from our Pastor.

